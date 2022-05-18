‘Limiting namazis inside mosque unfair’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi Masjid case

File photo

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been vocal about the Gyanvapi Masjid issue for the past few days, said that it was unfair of the Varanasi court to restrict the number of people offering namaz inside the mosque amid the ongoing controversy.

Further, Owaisi on Tuesday said he is hopeful that the Supreme Court will stay the order of the lower court on the Gyanvapi issue during the next hearing and do "complete justice". The matter was heard by the apex court yesterday, and the verdict is still pending.

The AIMIM chief further said in his opinion a "grave procedural unfairness happened" when the Varanasi court limited the number of namazis to 20 and ordered to protect the area where a "Shivling" was said to be found.

"They have allowed the namazis to go and pray in the Gyanvapi Masjid. Earlier, the order of the lower court limited it to 20 people. So, we are hopeful that on the next date of hearing, the Supreme Court will do complete justice," he said, as per PTI reports.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard the controversial matter of the Gyanvapi Masjid and directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a Shivling is said to be found in a videography survey and allowed Muslims to offer namaz.

Earlier while addressing a rally in Gujarat, Asaduddin Owaisi asserted he will not let the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi meet the fate of the Babri Masjid which was demolished in December 1992.

After the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was completed by the authorities, the Hindu petitioner told the Varanasi court that a Shivling was found inside the pond area of the mosque, intensifying the claims of there being a temple inside the masjid.

Further, the Varanasi court ordered that the area with the Shivling needs to be sealed off for the general public for its protection, and no one should be allowed to enter that specific part of the mosque.

(With PTI inputs)

