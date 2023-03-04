Gurugram: Car hits and drags man for more than 200 metres on highway | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On Friday, police reported that a man was severely hurt after being reportedly slammed and dragged for 200 to 300 metres by a speeding car on NH-48 near Bilaspur. The injured guy, a 39-year-old, Mohammad Alam was reportedly walking alongside the highway with his companion, a 37-year-old, Mohammad Jabid after they had parked their trucks at a restaurant on Wednesday night, according to the police.

According to investigators, the two had just moved a few steps when Alam was struck from behind by a Maruti Ertiga travelling at high speed, trapping him below the vehicle. The driver allegedly tried to flee the scene after Jabid and other locals arrived at the scene but failed to stop the car.

Police claim that after being chased by people on the scene for more than 200 metres, the driver of the car finally came to a stop, Hindustan Times reported. He allegedly left the car there after that and ran away on foot. According to them, Jabid and other others called the police and had Alam transported quickly to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

According to Jabid, doctors later advised Alam to go to Safdarjung hospital because of his severe situation. He said, "No one of us is allowed to meet him right now." The car was taken on the spot, according to Inspector Rahul Dev, station house officer of the Bilaspur police station, and efforts are being made to find the driver quickly.

On account of Jabid's complaint, a police report was filed against the driver at the Bilaspur police station on Thursday night under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public route) and 337 (act rashly or recklessly so as to threaten human life or the public safety of others).

READ | Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe in purported video, Rs 8 crore recovered from office, home