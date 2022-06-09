Gumla, Jharkhand: 2 men rape minor on pretext of 'lift'; villagers burn them alive with motorcycle

Jharkhand: Irate villagers of the girl caught the two men with their motorcycle. (Representational)

Gumla, Jharkhand: In a shocking incident, two men accused of raping a woman on the pretext of giving her 'lift' on a motorcycle in Jharkhand's Gulma town, were caught by an irate mob and burnt alive. One of the two accused has died while the other is fighting for his life. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Unrao. The police said before setting them on wire, the mob thrashed them with sticks and pickaxes.

On Wednesday, the minor and her parents had gone to their relatives' place. They were waiting for a bus while returning to their native village when a resident of neighbouring village approached them. The accused was accompanied by his friend. They tricked the parents into sending the girl home on their motorcycle. When the parents reached home in the evening, the minor had not reached home. The minor was found in a serious condition in the neighbouring village. She told her parents that she was gangraped.

Irate villagers of the girl caught the two men with their motorcycle. First they brutally thrashed the duo and seriously injured them. Later they threw petrol on them and the motorcycle and set them on fire. One of the two accused died during treatment.

The injured man is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Gumla Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manish Chandra Lal said.

"The duo had allegedly raped the minor on Wednesday. When the girl's family members and other villagers came to know about the incident, they got hold of the accused from a neighbouring village, of which they were residents. The mob then brought the youths to the survivor's village, thrashed them and set them on fire," he added.

The police have booked a murder case against around half-a-dozen assailants.

With inputs from PTI