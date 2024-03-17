Twitter
Gujarat: Foreign students attacked for offering namaz at university, 5 injured

The students have claimed that shortly after, a mob carrying knives and sticks broke into the hostel, attacked the residents, and vandalised their rooms. The students claim that the hostel's security guard attempted to disperse the crowd, but failed.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

(Image source: Twitter)
A crowd broke into a hostel at Gujarat University on Saturday night and attacked international students for allegedly performing namaz and five international students were hurt, the police said.

Since the Ahmedabad campus does not have a mosque, the students congregated inside the hostel to perform taraweeh, a nighttime Ramadan namaz.

The students have claimed that shortly after, a mob carrying knives and sticks broke into the hostel, attacked the residents, and vandalised their rooms. The students claim that the hostel's security guard attempted to disperse the crowd, but failed. 

According to an Afghani student, the mob chanted slogans and questioned the students' permission to perform namaz in the hostel. He said, "They attacked us inside the rooms too. They broke laptops, phones and damaged bikes."

According to the student, two of the five injured students are from Africa and one each from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Turkmenistan. "The mob had fled by the time police arrived. The injured students are in hospital and have informed the embassies." 

Commissioner of Ahmedabad City Police JS Malik said that an investigation has been launched. He said,  "About 300 overseas students study here. They are from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and African countries. Some of them were offering namaz on the terrace yesterday. Some people came and asked why they were doing so and that they should offer namaz at a mosque. This led to a heated exchange and a fight. The outsiders then threw stones and vandalised the hostel rooms."

