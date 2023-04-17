Search icon
Gujarat: Couple beheads themselves with guillotine-like device for human sacrifice ritual

Police said the husband and wife carried out their suicide plot so precisely that when their heads were chopped, they rolled into the fire altar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

At their property in Vinchhiya village in Gujarat's Rajkot district, a man and his wife reportedly committed themselves by decapitation using a guillotine-like apparatus. It was stated that Hemubhai Makwana, 38, and Hansaben, 35, had fashioned the apparatus at home in order to sacrifice their heads in a religious ceremony.

The pair carried out their plot so well, says Vinchhiya police sub-inspector Indrajeetsinh Jadeja, that their chopped heads rolled into the fire altar.

"The couple first prepared a fire altar before putting their heads under a guillotine-like mechanism held by a rope. As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire," Jadeja said, reported PTI.

A suicide note, apparently written by the couple, was discovered at the scene, in which they begged their loved ones to look after their parents and children. The couple's two children, in addition to their parents and other relatives, all still reside in the area.

Members of the couple's relatives said they'd discovered the pair had been praying together in the shack daily for the last 12 months.

A case of accidental death has been filed, and the corpses have been transported for an autopsy.

(With PTI inputs)

