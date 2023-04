Atiq Ahmed murder: UP Police forms 3-member SIT, shooters shifted from Prayagraj to Pratapgarh jail; top updates | File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj. Meanwhile, the three assailants of Atiq and Ashraf were shifted from Prayagraj prison to Pratapgarh district jail, officials were quoted to have said.