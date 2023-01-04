Greater Noida: Leopard seen again in Ajnara Le Garden, forest officials say could be...

Leopard in Noida: The leopard was seen twice in Ajnara society (Representational photo)

A leopard was spotted again inside Greater Noida West's Ajnara Le Garden. The wild and dangerous animal was first spotted in the under-construction society on Friday. On Tuesday, security guards saw the animal again and reported the incident to the team of forest officials called from UP's Meerut to catch the big cat. However, they couldn't catch it despite coming face-to-face.

The team was called from the UP city on Tuesday after the guards reported the animal sighting. They also shared a hazy image of the animal with the city's authorities. Ajnara Le Garden is an upcoming society located in Greater Noida West Sector 16 B.

The team tried to catch the big cat for hours but remained without success. This is because the under construction society provides ample space for the animal to run and hide.

The forest officials, however, didn't confirm the animal spotted by the officials was in fact a leopard.

The team told NBT that it could be the wild cat. Leopard sightings in the concrete jungle like Greater Noida West is highly unlikely. The team said the animal could only be identified after it is entrapped.

A senior official confirmed to the daily that the team saw the animal that appeared like a big cat.

The leopard sightings have spread fear in the neighbouring societies.

Last week, after the animal was spotted, the maintenance department of the society told the residents to remain indoors. A text message was sent to the residents apprising them of the situation.

One part of the society is under construction. The leopard has now been seen twice there.