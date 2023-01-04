Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Greater Noida: Leopard seen again in Ajnara Le Garden, forest officials say could be...

Greater Noida West Sector 16 B, Ajnara Le Garden: The team tried to catch the big cat for hours but remained without success.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: undefined |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

Greater Noida: Leopard seen again in Ajnara Le Garden, forest officials say could be...
Leopard in Noida: The leopard was seen twice in Ajnara society (Representational photo)

A leopard was spotted again inside Greater Noida West's Ajnara Le Garden. The wild and dangerous animal was first spotted in the under-construction society on Friday. On Tuesday, security guards saw the animal again and reported the incident to the team of forest officials called from UP's Meerut to catch the big cat. However, they couldn't catch it despite coming face-to-face.

The team was called from the UP city on Tuesday after the guards reported the animal sighting. They also shared a hazy image of the animal with the city's authorities. Ajnara Le Garden is an upcoming society located in Greater Noida West Sector 16 B.

The team tried to catch the big cat for hours but remained without success. This is because the under construction society provides ample space for the animal to run and hide.

The forest officials, however, didn't confirm the animal spotted by the officials was in fact a leopard.

The team told NBT that it could be the wild cat. Leopard sightings in the concrete jungle like Greater Noida West is highly unlikely. The team said the animal could only be identified after it is entrapped.

A senior official confirmed to the daily that the team saw the animal that appeared like a big cat.

The leopard sightings have spread fear in the neighbouring societies.

Last week, after the animal was spotted, the maintenance department of the society told the residents to remain indoors. A text message was sent to the residents apprising them of the situation.

One part of the society is under construction. The leopard has now been seen twice there.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 update: 5 cases of XBB.1.5 variant driving US surge found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.