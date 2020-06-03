Govt relaxes visa and travel restrictions, permits certain categories of foreigners to visit India

The government has relaxed visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals to allow them to travel to India amid coronavirus pandemic.

Among those who are allowed to come to India in non-scheduled commercial, chartered flights are foreign businessmen on a Business visa, other than on B-3 visa for sports.

Foreign Healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories are also allowed. This is subject to a letter of invitation from a recognized and registered healthcare facility, registered pharmaceutical company or accredited University in India, the government said in a press release.

Foreign Engineering, Managerial, Design or other Specialists travelling to India on behalf of foreign business entities located in India are also allowed, the Ministry of Home Affairs said. This includes all manufacturing units, design units, software and IT units as well as financial sector companies including banking and non-banking financial sector firms.

Foreign Technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and equipment facilities in India, on the invitation of a registered Indian business entity are also exempted from travel restrictions.

These could be for equipment installation, or is under warranty, or for after sales servicing or repair on commercial terms, the MHA said.

The above categories of foreign nationals would have to obtain a fresh Business visa or employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions abroad, the home ministry said.

Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry Business visa, other than B-3 visa for sports, issued by the Indian Missions and Posts abroad would have to get the Business visa re-validated from the Indian Mission/ Post concerned, it said.

Such foreign nationals would not be permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier, the MHA added.