Govt invites bids from private players for modernisation of three railway stations by 2022

Railway Ministry has asked for a 'Request For Proposal' from private players for a project to modernise three stations - Chandigarh, Bijaswan and Anand Vihar - under the state redevelopment project by 2022.

According to sources, these three stations will be modernised through a private investment of about Rs 1000 -1100 crore.

The first phase of the tender process for all three stations has been completed.

On January 10, applications will be invited from a select few private players under the second phase.

The private player selected in the next two months will be bestowed the responsibility to redevelop these stations into 'modern stations' with state of the art facilities.

The target is to have three stations redeveloped and ready by the year 2022.

The beneficiaries of the transformation of these stations will be the railway passengers whose entire experience will change on fulfilment of the above-mentioned goal.

According to the proposal, the entry and exit points will be different at all stations. A very luxurious commercial area will be developed where the traveller can spend time shopping or sitting in a restaurant.

The waiting area will also be no less fancy than the luxurious lounge.

The proposal aims to nullify the need to wait for the train sitting on the platform.

Rather, arrangements will be made to wait for the train while watching TV or relaxing in the new luxurious waiting area just like in mordernised airports in metro cities of the country.

In addition to these stations, the tender process has been started to modernize and redevelop Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati railway stations.