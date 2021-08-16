Good news! Farmers to get guaranteed monthly pension of Rs 3,000 under PM Kisan Maandhan Pension Scheme

PM Kisan Maandhan Pension Scheme: There is good news for the farmers who have received the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan). Now, to provide financial help to the farmers in their old age, the government has started the pension facility PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana. Under this, farmers will get a pension of up to Rs 3000.

Under PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana, farmers will be given a pension after 60 years. More importantly, if you are an account holder in PM Kisan, then you will not need any paperwork. Your registration can be done directly in PM Kisan Maandhan Scheme.

According to the information given on the website of PM Kisan Maandhan Scheme, there is a provision of pension under this scheme after the age of 60 years. Any farmer from 18 years to 40 years can invest in this scheme. Under this, the farmer gets a monthly pension of up to Rs 3000.

Documents required for Maandhan Yojana

1. Aadhar Card2. Identity Card3. Age Certificate4. Income Certificate5. Khasra Khatauni of the field6. Bank Account Passbook7. Mobile Number8. Passport Size Photo

In this scheme, the registered farmer will get a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3000 or an annual pension of Rs 36,000 after the age of 60 on monthly investment according to the age. For this, farmers will have to make a monthly investment from Rs 55 to Rs 200. There is also a provision of family pension in PM Kisan Maandhan. On the death of the account holder, the spouse will get 50 percent pension. Only spouse is included in the family pension.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government gives financial assistance of Rs 6,000 every year to the eligible farmers in 3 installments of Rs 2,000 each. This amount is released directly into the account of the farmer. If its account holders participate in the pension scheme PM Kisan Maandhan, then their registration will be done easily. Also, if the farmer chooses this option, then the contribution deducted every month in the pension scheme will also be deducted from the amount received in these 3 installments. That is, for this the PM Kisan account holder will not have to invest money out of pocket.