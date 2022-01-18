Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to reveal AAP’s CM face in Panaji tomorrow

As the election frenzy across five states in India is advancing in full force, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be making a key announcement regarding the upcoming Goa assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa elections during his visit to Panaji tomorrow, January 19, according to news agency ANI. The Goa assembly elections are to commence from February 14.

The polling process in Goa is less than a month away, and the majority of the vote share is expected to be split between AAP and BJP, which is forming the current government in the poll-bound state. Both the parties have been advancing with their elections campaigns with a strong front.

As reported by ANI, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal did door-to-door campaigns in Goa on Sunday. Alongside other members of the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal interacted with the residents of Goa’s Cortalim village and distributed election pamphlets to the voters.

Kejriwal, while talking to the media, said, “We just did a door-to-door campaign. People are very excited to vote for Aam Aadmi Party, as they require a change and are tired of the other two parties (Congress and BJP). They have also heard about the work our party has done in Delhi.”

Earlier, Kejriwal had discussed the focus of his party in Goa if they win the upcoming elections. The AAP chief had said that the party will focus on providing employment to the youth of the state, and financial aid to the unemployed population in Goa.

He also said that AAP will lead a “corruption-free government” in Goa, and will open Mohalla Clinics in the state, similar to those in Delhi. Kejriwal said that every village and locality in Goa will have hospitals and access to better healthcare facilities if they come into power.

The Goa assembly elections 2022 are set to commence on February 14, and voting will be conducted in a single phase. The counting of the votes will be done on March 10. Elections are set to be conducted in four other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab.