Glow up this festive season with e’clat superior skincare ranges available at special 40% discount

As the festive season inches closer, the social calendars have started filling up with invites to all the happening parties and pre-events. The festive seasons are the best time to attract people’s attention by making your skin look plumper, clearer, and radiant. Your skin is a tell-tale sign of how good you feel from within, and with the right kind of skincare products, one can retain this charm forever.

To ensure the same, e’clat superior, a luxurious skincare brand, is offering mega sales and discounts on all their skincare ranges this festive season. So what are you waiting for? Go and grab the essential skincare products at a flat 40%. The sale will commence from 23-25th September, and the customers can avail of the discount with the coupon code ‘FEST40’. From science-backed moisturisers and serums to face masks and much more, here's everything your beauty arsenal needs. Thus, now you can pamper your skin to the utmost level by purchasing skincare products in bulk as the festive season sale is here.

1. e’clat Superior Hydrating Cream Cleanser – 50 ml

Don't forget to examine the ingredient list while purchasing a cream cleanser to ensure that it will leave your skin feeling hydrated, smooth, and supple. Moringa Extract, NIacinamide, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Gluconate, and Ethylhexylglycerin are among the essential components in e'clat. The brand takes care of everything, from moisturising and nourishing the skin to successfully removing makeup, grime, and impurities.

2. e’clat Superior Glow Tonic Exfoliating Facial Toner

All skin types can benefit from the proper exfoliation of the skin provided by e'clat Superior Glow Tonic Exfoliating Facial Toner, which contains Glycolic Acid 5%, Lactic Acid 5%, Red Ginseng, Witch-Hazel, Rosehip seed oil, Rose petal-water, Hibiscus oil, and Aloe vera. The product is a perfect addition to your morning skincare routine because it actively soothes the skin and helps shield it from environmental aggressors like pollution and sun exposure.

3. e’clat Superior UV Hydra Lite Sunscreen

e'clat Superior sunscreen gel broad-spectrum is the perfect solution to nourish your skin while at the same time protecting it from harmful UV radiation present in the environment. Sunscreen functions as a weapon against ageing and a tonic against the tolls of daily life. It is made with Zinc Oxide, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Titanium Dioxide, Silica, Dimethicone, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid, Biosaccharide Gum-4, C12-15 alkyl benzoate, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Cyclopentasiloxan, Dimethicone cross polymer, Olive oil, Shea butter, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Gluconate, Benzophenone-4, Black seed oil, and Silicone Base.

4. e'clat Superior Vitamin C 20% Serum for Skin Brightening & Radiance - 30 ml

Adding e'clat Superior vitamin C 20% serum to your daily skincare regime can deliver a variety of benefits that maintain your skin plumper and clear. This Vitamin C Serum is formulated to deliver the best results with effective ingredients like Vitamin C at 20%, Ferulic Acid at 0.8 percent, and Hyaluronic Acid at 1%. It penetrates deeply into the skin layers to reduce pigmentation. Each pump of e'clat Superior Vitamin C Serum protects the skin from UV rays, promotes collagen synthesis, and lifts away dark spots to reveal a radiant and youthful complexion.

5. e'clat Superior Fadeout – Hyperpigmentation & Acne Spots Correcting Serum – 30 ml

The e'clat Superior Fadeout - Hyperpigmentation & Acne Spots Correcting Serum has demonstrated effectiveness in fading out dark spots, unwanted blemishes, acne spots, and in exfoliating the skin which will further remove dead skin cells and maintain a healthy, glowing skin tone. You can easily say goodbye to all facets of hyperpigmentation and acne spots with the help of a combination of magical ingredients, including phytic acid, azelaic acid, and tranexamic acid, both of which have a concentration of 1.78 percent, as well as licorice extract, 4-Butylresorcinol, Niacinamide, and phytic acid.

From the moment you wake up to the moment you go to sleep, your skin goes through a lot. Therefore, feeding your skin with the right nutrients and nourishing it daily is necessary to get the desired results that last forever. With e'clat superior magical ingredients and science-backed formulations, one can get back their glowing and healthy skin in no time. The brand believes that it is not just the makeup you are using on skin but also the way you are preparing your skin for it. Thus, this festive season, the brand is offering a mega sale to help people regain the skin's natural balance and put forward the notion of timeless beauty and rejuvenation.

