'Give up hatred, not social media,' says Rahul Gandhi after Modi hints at leaving Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

'Give up hatred, not social media,' says Rahul Gandhi after Modi hints at leaving Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Rahul Gandhi captured a screenshot of the Prime Minister's tweet and posted it on Twitter, with the caption, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 10:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "give up hatred, not social media accounts" after Modi hinted at giving up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube this coming Sunday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister had said, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

 

 

As a quick retort to this, Rahul Gandhi captured a screenshot of the Prime Minister's tweet and posted it on Twitter, with the caption, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

 

 

Ever since the Prime Minister posted the tweet, social media has been abuzz with talks, discussing why Modi would suddenly announce taking such a step.

While some have said that it is a good step, in that it is natural for even the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy to take a break from social media, others have expressed disappointment in him leaving.

Several people have asked that if the Prime Minister gives up social media, how will the ordinary citizens get their daily updates about Modi's personal and campaign details.

As has been witnessed from time to time, social media has been used to spread fake news and misinformation campaigns, and efforts to tackle these issues have not worked out completely. Recently, during the period of communal violence that unfolded in northeast Delhi, it was seen that notes of religious incitement were spread through social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter.

Many have even posited that the Prime Minister might announce some indigenous swadeshi social media platform to counter the international social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

However, whatever is the reason behind the Prime Minister's elusive move, everything will expectedly be clear by Sunday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jacqueliene Fernandez shares unseen glimpses of her fun-filled 38th birthday bash with friends in New York

Akshay Kumar finally becomes Indian citizen again, shares proof in Independence Day wish: 'Dil aur citizenship dono...'

Sunny Deol's Gadar is based on a real tragic love story; this man went to Pakistan to free his wife, but there he met...

Delhi-NCR news: Road from Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport to be renovated; major traffic congestion cleared

Independence Day 2023: 10 wishes, quotes, patriotic messages to share with your loved ones on 15th August

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE