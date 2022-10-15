Ghaziabad dog rules: Pitbull, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino banned; here's what to do if you own pets of these breeds

Dog rules (file)

Amid reports of attacks by aggressive dog breeds, the Ghaziabad administration has banned the Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds. The action was taken after a BJP councilor brought a proposal in this regard to the assembly that was approved by Ghaziabad mayor Asha Sharma.

The city has also framed several rules for pet owners.

Those who own dogs of these breeds would have to sterilize these dogs within two months. They would also have to get these dogs registered with the municipal corporation. They would have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

Here are the new rules for those who want to keep dogs as pets.

All pet dogs would have to be registered. No more than two dogs will be registered per flag. The onus of cleaning dog waste would be on the owners. The upkeep of stray dogs will be the responsibility of RWA.

No person would feed dogs outside the house of others. RWA will decide on spots to feed stray dogs.

Muzzles should be used on all dogs when they are taken to public places, including parks and lifts.

The Dogo Argentino breed has also been banned.