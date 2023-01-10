Ghaziabad: Audi runs over security guard during clash between couple's families, incident caught on cam

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, an Audi car ran over a man and hit another man on a scooty in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident took place in Vasundhara Sector-10 during a clash between a couple's families.
The entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera. It took place when a woman and her brother in Ghaziabad were thrashed by the woman`s in-laws on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Singh stated that the police had registered a complaint against the in-laws.
It all happened when the brother Kushagra Sagar went to drop his sister Indu Sagar at her in-laws' house. There, her husband and her in-laws thrashed Kushagra and Indu both, ANI reported.
"The dispute between them was due to dowry-related issues and a clear case of domestic violence with Indu," said Singh. "As these people left, a guard mistakenly came in the way of the car thus getting hit by it. We have registered a complaint from the guard as well," he added.
Check the video here:
गाजियाबाद विवाहिता के भाई,बहनोई पर हुआ हमला
विवाहिता के ससुरालियों ने किया हमला,
कार सवार ने ससुरालियों को कार से रौंदा जिसका सीसीटीवी आया सामने,बैरियर गिराने पर गार्ड को भी मारी टक्कर इंदिरापुरम थाने के वसुंधरा सेक्टर 10 की घटना @ghaziabadpolice @SspGhaziabad @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/G65nTNtSix — Pankaj kumar (@Pankajk78010533) January 10, 2023
