Ghaziabad: Audi runs over security guard during clash between couple's families, incident caught on cam (Photo: Twitter)

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, an Audi car ran over a man and hit another man on a scooty in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident took place in Vasundhara Sector-10 during a clash between a couple's families.

The entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera. It took place when a woman and her brother in Ghaziabad were thrashed by the woman`s in-laws on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Singh stated that the police had registered a complaint against the in-laws.

It all happened when the brother Kushagra Sagar went to drop his sister Indu Sagar at her in-laws' house. There, her husband and her in-laws thrashed Kushagra and Indu both, ANI reported.

"The dispute between them was due to dowry-related issues and a clear case of domestic violence with Indu," said Singh. "As these people left, a guard mistakenly came in the way of the car thus getting hit by it. We have registered a complaint from the guard as well," he added.

Check the video here:

