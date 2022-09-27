Gehlot not to blame for Rajasthan crisis: In report to Sonia, Congress observers recommend action against 3 loyalists

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot with Rahul Gandhi - File Photo

The Congress observers on Tuesday submitted their report on the political turmoil in Rajasthan to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi, which apparently gives a clean chit to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while recommending disciplinary action against three of his loyalists.

Sonia Gandhi on Monday sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

The two observers recommended disciplinary action against three party leaders, including two ministers, for the crisis in the state, but did not seek any action against Gehlot. The three Gehlot loyalists against whom action has been recommended are Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Minister and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi, and MLA Dharmendra Rathore.

The observers - Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi Tuesday evening, flagging "gross indiscipline" on the part of some leaders who organised a parallel meet of MLAs instead of joining a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

The two observers had to return from Jaipur without holding the CLP meeting as a large group of MLAs considered loyal to Chief Minister Gehlot refused to join it and put forth certain conditions for the selection of Gehlot's successor.

The sources said the report has not sought any action against Gehlot even as it recommended action against three of his loyalists. However, it has pointed out that the parallel meeting of MLAs was held with Gehlot's knowledge.

The Congress observers' report pointed to the "gross indiscipline" on the part of some Rajasthan leaders who organised the parallel meet of MLAs and did not allow the CLP meeting to take place. The report came a day after the observers briefed Sonia Gandhi on the developments and she had asked them to submit a written report.

Dhariwal had hit out at Maken on Monday, accusing him of conspiring to remove Gehlot as the chief minister and promoting Pilot.

"My allegation against the general secretary and state in-charge (Maken) is that he was talking to the MLAs here in a partisan manner. For many days there were continuous reports that he used to ask for campaigning in favour of Sachin Pilot.

"He used to ask MLAs to join him (Pilot) and we have proof of this," he alleged.

The minister further said, "We are soldiers of Sonia Gandhi. I have not been accused of indiscipline even once in the last 50 years.

On whether they suspected a "conspiracy" to remove Gehlot, Dhariwal told reporters, "It was 100 per cent. And in this conspiracy general secretary (incharge) was involved.

"I am not saying for others. I am accusing the general secretary only. There is no allegation on Kharge sahib. He is an honest and unbiased person."