Full lockdown only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus: Rahul Gandhi tweets

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted and said that the only way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country is a nationwide lockdown. He also did not fail to criticise the government saying there was a complete lack of strategy.

He tweeted, "I just want to make it clear that a lockdown is now the only option because of a complete lack of strategy by GOI. They allowed, rather, they actively helped the virus reach this stage where there’s no other way to stop it. A crime has been committed against India."

In an earlier tweet, he wrote that the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus now is a full lockdown - with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections.

GOI doesn’t get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people. May 4, 2021

Last week, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the Centre saying there was zero accountability despite over two lakh people having died due to the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

In the past 24 hours, India has reported more than 3.57 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases along with 567 deaths. The country's caseload has by now crossed over two crores and fatalities stand at nearly 3,500.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his tweet, accusing him of playing 'cheap politics' over the pandemic.