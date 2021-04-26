COVID-19: From Delhi to Karnataka, these states will provide free vaccine from May 1 - Full list

To inoculate the maximum number of people against Covid-19 and to ramp up immunisation drive, at least 23 Indian states have decided to vaccinate their population against the coronavirus disease free of cost. This move comes after the Centre decided to allow the states and private hospitals to buy the vaccine on their own, leaving the pricing up to the vaccine manufacturers.

While some states have made the vaccine free for all, others have clarified it will be free for people between the age of 18-45 only. However, the central government's drive for free vaccinations for those above 45 will continue.

The Centre on Monday said that of 14.19 crore vaccine doses administered in India, 9.79 crore people aged 45 and above got the first dose, whereas 1.03 crore received the second dose.

States which have made the vaccine doses free of cost:

Karnataka

Odisha

Delhi

Bihar

Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

Haryana

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Jammu and Kashmir

Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Bengal

Assam

Goa

Vaccine cost

Serum Institute of India has said that it will supply its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to state governments at a price of Rs 400 per dose. The Covaxin-manufacturer Bharat Biotech will sell each dose to state governments at a price of Rs 600.

India COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2,812 related deaths and 2,19,272 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,13,658, as per the health ministry update on Monday morning. The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 14,19,11,223.