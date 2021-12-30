Search icon
From cold wave to heavy rainfall, IMD issues warning for THESE states

Recently, the IMD had also issued an Orange alert in Punjab owing to the cold wave conditions in the state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning on Wednesday, December 29 predicting rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim in the next 24 hours. 

Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha will also see rainfall over the next 24 hours, followed by dry weather during the next five days.

As per the forecast, Odisha is also likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. However, Northeast India is to remain dry for the next 48 hours. 

North India will likely experience a cold wave between January 5 and January 7, 2022. 
States like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will witness dense over the next two days during the early hours of the day and late at night. 

IMD said, "Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh from January 5 to 7 and light isolated rainfall is also expected over Madhya Pradesh, south Rajasthan, and Gujarat on January 6 and 7."

The IMD has ordered an orange alert in Punjab owing to the cold wave conditions in the coming 2-3 days. 

