Four districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, have only 21 days of water left

The 21 cities and 2800 villages across the districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Dousa and Tonk have been alerted by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) about the impending emergency-like situation.

Four districts of Rajasthan are all set to receive water only till August 15 as the nearby Bisalpur dam has been almost dried up. The 21 cities and 2800 villages across the districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Dousa and Tonk have been alerted by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) about the impending emergency-like situation.

With a total capacity of 39.70 TMC, just 2.26 TMC remains presently. However, relying on tube-wells, no action plan has been devised by PHED to tackle the problem. According to Chief Engineer ID Khan, "A very less amount of water remains in Bisalpur dam. The water level of the dam could not be filled as the region did not receive adequate rainfall. Therefore, water will be supplied only through tube-wells."

Meanwhile, MLA from Ajmer and Former Education Minister, Vasudev Devnani raised the issue in the assembly. Attacking the government, Devnani said, "The water inside Bisalpur dam has almost dried up but still the government has not taken any concrete step." "The condition is worst in Ajmer which receives water once in three days, the state of other districts is miserable. Therefore, I urge the government to come up with an emergency plan to tackle the problem otherwise situation will deteriorate even more," added Devnani.

Speaking to the correspondent, a local resident from Ajmer said, "The sheer callousness on the behalf of authorities have put the people of Ajmer in such grave conditions." "If they would have regulated the supply of water to the districts of Jaipur, Dousa and Tonk, the situation for us would have been different." According to the Groundwater Department, the groundwater level in all 33 districts in the state has touched the danger levels.

NO ACTION PLAN

The Bisalpur dam has a total capacity of 39.70 TMC, just 2.26 TMC remains presently. However, relying on tube-wells, no action plan has been devised by PHED to tackle the problem.

Zee Media Newsroom