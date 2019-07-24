Four districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, have only 21 days of water left

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Govt further cuts price of subsidised tomato by Rs 10; check new rates

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

AI reimagines Bollywood actresses as Barbie

India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records and Stats in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

HomeIndia

India

Four districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, have only 21 days of water left

The 21 cities and 2800 villages across the districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Dousa and Tonk have been alerted by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) about the impending emergency-like situation.

article-main
Latest News

Ashish Chouhan

Updated: Jul 24, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Four districts of Rajasthan are all set to receive water only till August 15 as the nearby Bisalpur dam has been almost dried up. The 21 cities and 2800 villages across the districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Dousa and Tonk have been alerted by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) about the impending emergency-like situation.

With a total capacity of 39.70 TMC, just 2.26 TMC remains presently. However, relying on tube-wells, no action plan has been devised by PHED to tackle the problem. According to Chief Engineer ID Khan, "A very less amount of water remains in Bisalpur dam. The water level of the dam could not be filled as the region did not receive adequate rainfall. Therefore, water will be supplied only through tube-wells."

Meanwhile, MLA from Ajmer and Former Education Minister, Vasudev Devnani raised the issue in the assembly. Attacking the government, Devnani said, "The water inside Bisalpur dam has almost dried up but still the government has not taken any concrete step." "The condition is worst in Ajmer which receives water once in three days, the state of other districts is miserable. Therefore, I urge the government to come up with an emergency plan to tackle the problem otherwise situation will deteriorate even more," added Devnani.

Speaking to the correspondent, a local resident from Ajmer said, "The sheer callousness on the behalf of authorities have put the people of Ajmer in such grave conditions." "If they would have regulated the supply of water to the districts of Jaipur, Dousa and Tonk, the situation for us would have been different." According to the Groundwater Department, the groundwater level in all 33 districts in the state has touched the danger levels.

NO ACTION PLAN

The Bisalpur dam has a total capacity of 39.70 TMC, just 2.26 TMC remains presently. However, relying on tube-wells, no action plan has been devised by PHED to tackle the problem.

Zee Media Newsroom

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Explained: Can India qualify for FIFA World Cup, La Liga? Criteria to be met by Sunil Chhetri's football team

Pranitha Subhash touches husband's feet on Bheemana Amavasya

Meet star Indian cricketer, who was known as 'king of swing', his career ended abruptly due to disease, injury

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE