Fort William opens ‘Vijay Smarak’ for general public

Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquartered at Fort William in Kolkata has opened its war memorial – Vijay Smarak - for the public.

The general public will be allowed to visit the memorial on Sundays and public holidays.

This is being viewed as an opportunity for the people of Kolkata to pay homage to the fallen heroes and recognising the special bond shared by Indian Army and Kolkata.

The ‘Vijay Smarak’ was opened for the general public on Sunday with a formal function wherein Uma Adhikary, widow of Late Sepoy Jayant Adhikary laid wreath at the war memorial. Late Sepoy Jayant Adhikary of 14 RAJPUT had laid down his life fighting against militants in the Northeast.

On the occasion, students and staff of various schools also paid homage to the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in the line of duty. People were seen walking next to the gallery and witnessing the eternal flame.

The war memorial, built in 1996, consists of the eternal flame symbolising the undying spirit of brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty. The complex also has a gallery where names of all the fallen braves who laid down their lives in Eastern Command during various operations since 1962 have been etched in stone.

“The memorial will be open for the public from 02:30 PM to 06:30 PM with last entry permitted at 05:45 PM. The entry will be from the gate on the Red Road. During the visit to Vijay Smarak, flower petals will be kept for the visitors to pay homage. Photography will also be permitted from designated places,” said a release from the Eastern Command.