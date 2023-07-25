Headlines

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Hundreds of vehicles were submerged in Noida eco-tech area due to the rising water level of the Hindon River.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Delhi-NCR news: After Delhi, floods have now disrupted life in Noida and Ghaziabad. The Yamuna River calmed down here but the Hindon River came in spate. The floodwater suddenly began rushing toward the villagers in places like Farrukhnagar, Mohannagar, and Sahibabad. 

Many houses were submerged in flood water up to 5-5 feet. People living in these houses saved their lives by climbing on the roofs. The NDRF team is delivering food and water to them by boat. The NDRF team has so far taken 7000 people to a safe place.

ANI tweeted, “Uttar Pradesh: Hundreds of vehicles submerged in Noida eco-tech area due to rising water level of Hindon river.”

The flood wreaked the biggest havoc on Karheda village. The roads here are being used by NDRF boats. Only water is visible in this region, which has thousands of residents. Houses are submerged in water.

The houses have been locked, and people are moving to different places. Due to the circumstances, this neighbourhood has become almost deserted.

Before merging into the Yamuna in Gautam Buch Nagar (Noida), the Hindon meanders for around 300 kilometres beginning in the lower Shivaliks of Saharanpur district.

With a water level of 199.40 meters in Noida, the Yamuna River is on the verge of becoming dangerous after the Okla barrage released 2,07,715 cuses of water on Monday. 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated 74 people, including 12 children, from the severely affected Karhera, Ghaziabad district as the Hindon waters continued to rise. Authorities in Ghaziabad are optimistic that the water levels would shortly drop.

