Flights to be resumed after COVID-19 is under control: Aviation min

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that restrictions on domestic and international flights will be lifted once the government is certain about the fact that the spread of the virus has been controlled.

"These Restrictions will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to fellow Indians. I thank everyone for their cooperation & help in these testing times," Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

"My heart goes out to people who are facing problems due to restrictions put in place on domestic & international flights, pursuant to the situation arising out of the timely announcement of a nationwide Lockdown," he added.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, all international, domestic flights were suspended till April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of paramount interest to his government.

In India, the total number of recorded positive cases has climbed to 5194.