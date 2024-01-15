Flights delayed or cancelled? Know your rights as passenger to get full refund

As per DGCA, airlines should provide food to passengers when facing delays. However, this rule is not fixed and varies based on the 'block time' of the flight. 'Block time' is simply the duration of the flight.

Over 100 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport as dense fog grips North India, resulting in low visibility for planes to take off. This adverse situation was not only limited to Delhi but also Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport where 58 flights were delayed and eight got cancelled due to bad weather. Passengers also experienced long delays at Patna and Mumbai airports due to low visibility.

The delay in flights has become so troublesome for the passengers that it has led to minor arguments and scuffles. Social media platforms today went by storm after a video of an IndiGo passenger seen punching a pilot of a Delhi-Goa flight due to an extended delay in departure.

However, when flights get delayed or cancelled, people must be wondering about their rights as flyers and how they can claim refunds. Under such adverse situations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has laid down specific rules to deal with such cases.

Rules for Flight Delays

Flyers have to be provided with refreshments if:

A flight, which has a duration of two-and-a-half hours gets delayed by two hours.

A flight, whose duration is between two-and-a-half hours and five hours, is delayed by three hours.

If a flight is delayed by four hours and beyond.

However, in case a flight gets delayed by more than six hours, the DGCA mandates the airline to inform the passenger 24 hours before the departure time. In this case, the passenger is provided with an option to seek a full refund or a seat on an alternative flight.

Rules for Flight Cancellations

As per the rules, if an airline cancels a flight, they have to let the passenger know in less than two weeks, but at least 24 hours before departure time. In such cases, the passenger gets the choice to either board another flight or get a full refund from the airline.

However, in case the airline fails to inform the passenger at least 24 hours before the departure time, then it has to pay compensation of Rs 5,000, Rs 7,500, and Rs 10,000 based on the flight duration.

The rules apply the same for the passenger if he/she misses a connecting flight booked on the same ticket number because of the cancellation of the first flight.