First batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to arrive in India on this date

New Delhi: In the wake of the devastation caused by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, two good news came out on Tuesday. First, there has been some decrease in new cases in the country. Second, to save the people from COVID-19, another weapon i.e. COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V from Russia is going to reach India.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine will arrive in India on May 1.

Significantly, the world's largest coronavirus vaccination campaign is going on in India at present. To control the situation, the government has approved the emergency use of the corona vaccine that has been approved by drug regulators in the US, Europe, Russia and Japan.

This information was given by Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). However, it is not yet clear how many doses will be in this first batch.

“The first doses will be delivered on May 1,” Dmitriev said, adding he hoped Russian supplies would help India navigate its way out of the pandemic in time.

Russia`s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which is marketing Sputnik V globally, has already signed agreements with five leading Indian manufacturers for over 850 million doses of the vaccine a year.

The RDIF has said it expects production of the vaccine in India to reach 50 million doses a month by the summer and to rise further.

It is believed that this Russian coronavirus vaccine may also prove to be a panacea in the current state of COVID-19 in the country. India is struggling to tackle surging coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, and countries like Britain, Germany and the United States have pledged to send urgent medical aid.