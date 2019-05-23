Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP: BJP's Chaher defeats Congress's Raj Babbar by nearly 5 lakh votes

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded Raj Kumar Chaher while sitting MP Choudhary Babulal was denied ticket by the party leadership. Chaher was pitted against Shreebhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit of the BSP and Raj Babbar of the Congress.

The constituency went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18.

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP's Rajkumar Chaher wins against Congress' Raj Babbar by 4,95,065 votes. RAJKUMAR CHAHAR (BJP) - 667147 (64.32%), RAJ BABBAR (Congress) - 172082 (16.59%), SHREEBHAGWAN SHARMA alias Guddu Pandit (BSP) - 168043 (16.2%).

Constituency profile

The Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary seat is currently held by BJP's Choudhary Babulal, who has been snubbed by his party.

Babulal, an influential Jat leader, had defeated Seema Upadhyay of the BSP by over 1.73 lakh votes.

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency came into existence following the delimitation exercise of 2008. Raj Babbar, who had just left the Samajwadi Party to join the Congress, contested from here but lost to BSP's Seema Upadhyay.

Fatehpur, a tourist attraction due to its Mughal-era monuments, is a part of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh. The Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Assembly constituencies - Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad and Bah.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).