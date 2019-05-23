Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP: BJP's Chaher defeats Congress's Raj Babbar by nearly 5 lakh votes

Headlines

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Diabetes: Warning signs of blood sugar level spike

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

HomeIndia

India

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP: BJP's Chaher defeats Congress's Raj Babbar by nearly 5 lakh votes

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 05:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded Raj Kumar Chaher while sitting MP Choudhary Babulal was denied ticket by the party leadership. Chaher was pitted against Shreebhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit of the BSP and Raj Babbar of the Congress. 

The constituency went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18. 

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP's Rajkumar Chaher wins against Congress' Raj Babbar by 4,95,065 votes. RAJKUMAR CHAHAR (BJP) - 667147 (64.32%), RAJ BABBAR (Congress) - 172082 (16.59%), SHREEBHAGWAN SHARMA alias Guddu Pandit (BSP) - 168043 (16.2%).

 

17:13 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: RAJKUMAR CHAHAR (BJP) - 384641 (63.02), RAJ BABBAR (Congress) - 107023 (17.53%), SHREEBHAGWAN SHARMA (BSP) - 101081 (16.56%)

Constituency profile

The Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary seat is currently held by BJP's Choudhary Babulal, who has been snubbed by his party.  

Babulal, an influential Jat leader, had defeated Seema Upadhyay of the BSP by over 1.73 lakh votes. 

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency came into existence following the delimitation exercise of 2008. Raj Babbar, who had just left the Samajwadi Party to join the Congress, contested from here but lost to BSP's Seema Upadhyay.

Fatehpur, a tourist attraction due to its Mughal-era monuments, is a part of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh. The Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Assembly constituencies - Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad and Bah.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes. 

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi). 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Karan Johar says he takes online trolling, hate as 'constructive criticism' now: 'I'll read every single comment'

'PM for INDIA bloc will be decided...': Congress Leader PL Punia makes big statement ahead of LS polls

Kriti Kharbanda reveals she once found hidden camera in her hotel room: 'It is scary, the kind of stuff...'

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal approves free sugar for National Food Security cardholders

Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander makes historic touchdown on moon's surface

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE