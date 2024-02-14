Farmers protest: Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu, Jharoda, Chilla borders sealed in Delhi, here's a list of alternative routes

Heavy traffic grips Delhi as farmers' protest march intensifies, leading to the sealing of major routes between Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and the capital.

As the farmers' march towards Delhi gains momentum, residents of the capital are facing significant challenges in commuting due to heavy traffic congestion. On February 13th, Delhi Police took measures to seal off five key routes connecting Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, exacerbating the situation.

The borders between Delhi and Haryana at Tikri, Singhu, and Jharoda have been effectively closed off to prevent farmers from entering the capital with their tractor-trolleys. Similarly, the Chilla and Ghazipur borders with Uttar Pradesh have also been sealed off. Delhi Police have deployed barricades, iron nails, and concrete barriers at various entry and exit points to regulate the movement.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh set out for Delhi on February 13th, with many traveling on tractors.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has recommended alternative transit points, including Loni, Auchandi, Jonti, Piau Maniyari, and Safiabad, for those looking to exit the capital.

Tensions escalated on the Punjab-Haryana border as clashes erupted between protesters and law enforcement. Police resorted to water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds, resulting in over 60 reported injuries, including members of the media. However, farmer unions claim that the number of injured exceeds 100.

With the standoff showing no signs of immediate resolution, the traffic situation in Delhi is anticipated to deteriorate further, particularly at over 100 congested points across the city. In response, authorities in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have issued helpline numbers (1095, 9971009001, and 9643322904) to assist commuters in distress. As the standoff persists, Delhiites brace themselves for prolonged disruptions in their daily commute.