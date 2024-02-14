Twitter
Meet Paramjit Singh, man who got CSK Skipper Dhoni his first bat sponsorship, he lives in...

Farmers protest: Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu, Jharoda, Chilla borders sealed in Delhi, here's a list of alternative routes

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

Apple, Microsoft get breather ahead of new act, world’s most valuable companies free from…

Meet brothers, taking Rs 4000 loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

Meet Paramjit Singh, man who got CSK Skipper Dhoni his first bat sponsorship, he lives in...

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

Viral video: Elderly man fluently sings Aao Bachcho Tumhen Dikhayeh, internet loves it

Reasons why scientists want to study the moon

10 ways to eat fruits as per ayurveda 

9 inspirational messages by BTS' RM

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

DNA Verified: Shah Rukh Khan denies reports of his role in release of India's naval officers from Qatar

Showtime trailer: Film producer Emraan Hashmi goes up against outsider Mahima Makwana in Karan Johar's show on nepotism

Farmers protest: Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu, Jharoda, Chilla borders sealed in Delhi, here's a list of alternative routes

Heavy traffic grips Delhi as farmers' protest march intensifies, leading to the sealing of major routes between Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and the capital.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 07:31 AM IST

As the farmers' march towards Delhi gains momentum, residents of the capital are facing significant challenges in commuting due to heavy traffic congestion. On February 13th, Delhi Police took measures to seal off five key routes connecting Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, exacerbating the situation.

The borders between Delhi and Haryana at Tikri, Singhu, and Jharoda have been effectively closed off to prevent farmers from entering the capital with their tractor-trolleys. Similarly, the Chilla and Ghazipur borders with Uttar Pradesh have also been sealed off. Delhi Police have deployed barricades, iron nails, and concrete barriers at various entry and exit points to regulate the movement.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh set out for Delhi on February 13th, with many traveling on tractors.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has recommended alternative transit points, including Loni, Auchandi, Jonti, Piau Maniyari, and Safiabad, for those looking to exit the capital.

Tensions escalated on the Punjab-Haryana border as clashes erupted between protesters and law enforcement. Police resorted to water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds, resulting in over 60 reported injuries, including members of the media. However, farmer unions claim that the number of injured exceeds 100.

With the standoff showing no signs of immediate resolution, the traffic situation in Delhi is anticipated to deteriorate further, particularly at over 100 congested points across the city. In response, authorities in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have issued helpline numbers (1095, 9971009001, and 9643322904) to assist commuters in distress. As the standoff persists, Delhiites brace themselves for prolonged disruptions in their daily commute.

