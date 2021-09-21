External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Norway, Iraq and UK counterparts in New York

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (local time) arrived in New York to hold bilateral talks with his Norway, Iraq and UK counterparts.

He will be meeting Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide, newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

"Began my #UNGA meetings with FM Ine Eriksen Soreide of Norway. Appreciated our working together in the Security Council. A comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan. Important for the international community to take a unified approach," tweeted Jaishankar.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, he will be holding a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Officials sources told ANI that EAM will be taking part in the G4 foreign ministers meet on September 22 and is likely to participate at the SAARC meeting on September 26. However, the meeting is yet to be confirmed.

G4 nations comprise Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan.

Several meetings on Afghanistan are also expected. Qatar is also organizing meetings in which India is likely to participate.

High-level debate week at the UN General Assembly will begin tomorrow. Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York

The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing UNGA on September 25.