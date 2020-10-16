Experimental satellite built by Indian students to be launched by NASA

Indian Sat - a cube of 3cm, weighing 64 grams, powered by solar energy, is fitted with 13 sensors that can be used to calculate over 20 parameters. Gravitational force, magnetic force, cosmic radiation are among the scientific parameters that are to be measured. It is said that the satellite also has its own radio frequency communication to transmit and receive signals from earth to outer space.

Adnaan, Kesavan and Arun - college students from Karur in Tamil Nadu are elated. Their experimental satellite ‘Indian Sat’ is one among the 80 student-built satellites from across 73 countries that will be launched into 120km sub-orbit by a NASA sounding rocket. Such launches are done as a part of the Cubes in Space initiative, which is said to be the only global competition offered at no-cost for students aged between 11 and 18.

Indian Sat - a cube of 3cm, weighing 64 grams, powered by solar energy, is fitted with 13 sensors that can be used to calculate over 20 parameters. Gravitational force, magnetic force, cosmic radiation are among the scientific parameters that are to be measured. It is said that the satellite also has its own radio frequency communication to transmit and receive signals from earth to outer space.

Team ‘Indian Sat’ was inspired by the launch of student satellite Kalam Sat, which was launched in early 2019 by the Indian Space Research Organization. Incidentally, Rifath Sharook, who is part of SpaceKidz and had worked on KalamSat has his roots in Karur. This was how the team had gotten in touch with Sharook and SpaceKidz to enable their ambition to take flight.

“The students approached us when they were in high-school and we were happy to mentor them on the project proposal, process etc. Now they have made it and the launch is expected to happen sometime mid-2021. We can’t be happier” Dr.Srimathy Kesan, CEO, Spacekidz told Zee Media.

Sending cubesats to sub-orbit is considered the first step to sending larger satellites and this had now opened up many opportunities for school and college students who are passionate about space.

However, for the trio from Karur that hails from very modest families, this was more than a dream come true. Allocating expenses for procuring the parts and fabricating the satellites were a challenge.

“Two of us are government college students and the other is studying in a Private college. Our team was fascinated after the KalamSat launch and wanted to do something of our own since high school. We needed about Rs 1.35 lakhs for this project. Our families encouraged us by giving us a token amount and significant support came from professors at our college - The Government Arts and Science College, Karur and Shiva Educational trust,” Adnaan told Zee Media.

The team also wishes to start a small group to teach the basics of space technology and experimental satellite building to school children. Besides this, they are also working on an orbital satellite that is being developed by Chennai-based SpaceKidz.

The Cube in Space programme encourages students to use their imagination and critical thinking skills to design experiments that can be applied in space. Since 2014, they have flown 900 experiments representing 2200 education and over 21,000 students from 73 countries.