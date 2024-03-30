Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who was rejected 35 times, worked for Rs 10000, then got Rs 2 crore salary job at Microsoft but left it for....

Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest at ancestral burial ground in UP's Ghazipur amid tight security

‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

Excise policy case: Another blow to AAP as ED summons this Delhi minister

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passes away 48

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who was rejected 35 times, worked for Rs 10000, then got Rs 2 crore salary job at Microsoft but left it for....

‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

This actor was once driver, sold eggs, then joined Bollywood, made Amitabh Bachchan a star, his son died...

8 rare birds that migrate to India

8 herbal teas to reduce bloating

8 television actors who rejected Bollywood films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Randeep Hooda expresses disappointment over lack of support to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: ‘Main akela hi…’

Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti’s film registers 3rd highest-opening of 2024, collects...

Meet star kid with super hit debut, who gave 7 back to back flops in 3 years, one film changed his life, is now…

HomeIndia

India

Excise policy case: Another blow to AAP as ED summons this Delhi minister

Kailash Gahlot, an AAP MLA from Najafgarh, is the minister for transport, home, and law in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in the case by ED.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
Kailash Gahlot, transport minister of Delhi. (ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning on Saturday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the capital, official sources said.

Gahlot, an AAP MLA from Najafgarh, is the minister for transport, home, and law in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in the case by the federal agency.

The sources said Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He is expected to be questioned with regard to the formulation of the policy as he was part of the Group of Ministers (GoM), along with former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former urban development minister Satyendar Jain, on the preparation and implementation of the new liquor scheme for 2021-22.

The agency had mentioned Gahlot's name in its chargesheet and in the context of Vijay Nair, the AAP communications in-charge arrested earlier in the case, saying Nair lived in the government bungalow allotted to Gahlot, who ''ironically'' lives in Najafgarh in southwest Delhi.

Describing this practice of allowing the use of a government residence to someone else by a public servant as a ''criminal breach of trust'', the ED had said it had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take action in the matter.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy. Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

AAP leaders Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested by the ED in the case earlier and they are in judicial custody. The AAP and its leaders have repeatedly denied the charges of wrongdoing, with Kejriwal alleging that the case was built by the BJP-led Centre to create a ''smokescreen'' that the AAP is a corrupt party.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Adani's massive Rs 10007 crore copper plant begins operation, to generate 7000 jobs in…

IPL 2024: Meet 'mystery girl' spotted with Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, she is..

IAS officer shares clip of cleaning staff's struggle against public spit stains, video goes viral

Adani Power makes massive move to reduce interest rate, consolidates loans worth Rs 197000000000 of...

Anushka Sharma posts first photo after birth of son Akaay, says 'what better way to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement