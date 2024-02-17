Twitter
'Even BJP, RSS people...': Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi emphasized unity and working together during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pressed on the strength of working together while addressing the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday.

He asserted that the true devotion towards the country lies in bringing the country together.

He also claimed that members of BJP and RSS also came to the Yatra adding that he never saw hatred during the entire Yatra.
"During the entire 'yatra' I never saw hatred. Even BJP and RSS people came in the yatra, and as soon as they came to us, they would speak to us nicely. This country strengthens only when we work together. Bringing the country together is the true devotion to the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

Apna Dal ( K ) leader and MLA Pallavi Patel joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Pallavi Patel had defeated UP Deputy CM Keshav P Maurya in 2022 assembly elections.

While speaking to a man who claimed he was unemployed Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of unemployment

"How a young man and his family are wandering here and there with empty hands and broken dreams even after spending lakhs of rupees in education. This is youth injustice and we are raising our voice against this" he said.

During 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Rahul Gandhi stopped in front of 'Sarva Seva Sangh' of Varanasi and spoke to the people.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which entered the 35th day on Saturday resumed from Golegadda in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow at Varanasi. Party supporters and people in huge numbers were seen cheering and walking alongside his motorcade.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi later in the day.

"He'll then meet weavers and Gandhian institutions which are under attack in this Modi govt. He'll meet BHU students as well. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for eight days," he said.

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra traverses 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of "nyay" (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

