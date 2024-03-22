Twitter
India

Electoral Bonds: EC's fresh data shows BJP got over Rs 6,900 crore, top 10 donors form 35% of...

The BJP received the maximum funds through these bonds at Rs 6,986.5 crore since they were introduced in 2018.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

Under pressure from the Supreme Court, the State Bank of India (SBI), requested an extension till June 30, and released insightful information on election bonds on Thursday. This information included donor profiles, party redemption information, and the special alphanumeric codes that connect contributors and recipients.

This information, which was made public by ECI following SBI's filing of a compliance document in response to a top court directive, constitutes the most extensive revelation of the contentious programme that provided donors with complete anonymity. The plan was deemed "unconstitutional" and discarded by the court on February 15.

The list published by ECI gave details of bonds worth Rs 12,155.51 crore that were purchased by over 1,300 companies in nearly five years. Of them, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd bought Rs 1,368 crore, being the only one to exceed the Rs 1,000-crore mark, according to Mint analysis.

Donor number 2, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure (Rs 584 crore), Qwik Supply Chain (Rs 375cr), mining and metals giant Vedanta Ltd (Rs 230cr) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 183cr).  

Four companies of the Kolkata-headquartered Mahendra K Jalan and his family purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 616.92 crore between April 2019 and January 2024, data released by the ECI under the SC instructions revealed. Rs 372 crore, more than half the total bond purchases by the group, which includes Madanlal Ltd, Keventer Food Park Infra Ltd, and Sasmal Infrastructure. The Congress Rs 161 crore, and the Trinamool Rs 47 crore.
 
Bonds worth Rs 584 crore, eight companies of RPSC making it the fourth highest donor. The Group’s four top donor companies — Haldia Energy (Rs 377 crore), Dhariwal Infrastructure (Rs 115 crore), Philips Carbon (Rs 35 crore) and Crescent Power (Rs 34 crore) together purchased bonds for Rs 561 crore. The Trinamool received Rs 419 crore, the BJP 126 crore and the Congress Rs 15 crore.

