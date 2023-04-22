'Elderly people can...': SII's CEO Adar Poonawalla's big remark on Covid spike in India (file photo: ANI)

As India has been reporting a gradual rise in Covid cases, there have been concerns about the spread of the virus. The Centre has asked several states who are witnessing a rise in covid cases to boost surveillance measures and improve hospital infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that the current Covid strain is not severe. However, he added that his company has already produced five to six million doses of the Covovax vaccine.

Talking to media persons on Saturday, he also said that just for precautionary measures, elderly people can get the booster dose. "Currently, the COVID strain is not severe, it's just a mild strain. Just for precautionary measures, elderly people can get the booster dose, but it would be their choice whether or not to take it. Five to six million doses of Covovax are available. We will also produce the same amount of Covishield doses in the next two to three months," said Poonawalla.

He also said, "We are providing Covovax in the US and Europe. It is the only COVID vaccine made in India which is approved in the US and Europe. Currently, the demand is very small."

Meanwhile, India has recorded 12,193 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The number of active cases of the infection climbed to 67,556, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The Centre on Friday asked eight states, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, to maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.

As per a health bulletin of the Maharashtra government on Friday, the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron is currently the dominant strain in the state.

