Eight-month pregnant woman beaten by goons in Uttar Pradesh, probe on

The police informed on Friday that a video of a pregnant woman being beaten by some local goons has surfaced on the internet. The victims have been identified as Sandeep and Upasana.

According to the police, the bullies mercilessly beat the young man and his wife for not giving information about their uncle. "Accused Ravindra, Manmohan, and Manmohan's son Aadesh on reaching the young man's house started hurling abuses against their uncle, when Sandeep objected the accused started fighting," said Deputy Superintendent of police (SP), Jalaun Shailendra Bajpai.

He said that Sandeep's wife Upasana tried to stop the fight but was beaten by the accused. "Upasana an eight-month-old pregnant woman tried to stop the fight but was beaten by the accused due to which she fainted. Her husband then raised an alarm to which the neighbours came to help," said Deputy Superintendent of police (SP), Jalaun Shailendra Bajpai.

He added that the neighbours shot the video and shared it on the internet. "The accused have filed a complaint. After seeing the video the police have initiated action against the perpetrators of the incident," said Deputy Superintendent of police (SP), Jalaun Shailendra Bajpai.

Further details are awaited.