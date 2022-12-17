Toddler dies after car rams one-year-old near his father's shop in Chandigarh

File Photo

On Friday, in a tragic accident, a toddler died after he came under a car in Chandigarh. The police said that the boy came under the car while playing near his father's shop.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandigarh Mridul said, "A one-year-old boy died after he came under a car while playing near his father's shop in Chandigarh." ASP Mridul said that there is a possibility of a blindspot that occurred while the accused was turning the car.

"Seems like the incident happened due to a blind spot that occurred while the accused was turning the car. The accused has been nabbed, probe on," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandigarh Mridul said.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident in Dehradun on December 11, a minor boy died after a heavy piece of iron from a construction site fell over his head, said, police officials.

The iron piece was being dislodged during the ongoing work on the Delhi-Dehradun flyover when it accidentally fell off and hit the boy.

The minor's body was shifted to SDN Hospital for Medico-Legal Case (MLC) and post-mortem, police said. The police added that they have also initiated legal action under IPC Section 304 (A) against the contractor.