Eid-Al-Fitr 2024 Chand Timings: Moon sighting time in Delhi, Noida Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Bengaluru

Eid-Al-Fitr 2024 Moon Sighting in India: Eid-Al-Fitr, a significant occasion for Muslims worldwide, marks the culmination of a month-long fasting period observed devoutly each year. This celebration occurs on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, following the sighting of the crescent moon, known as Chand Raat. Commencing with the sunset on the evening of the crescent's first appearance, Eid-Al-Fitr is a time for prayer, feasting, familial bonds, and donning new attire. Additionally, it entails acts of charity towards the less fortunate.

The date of Eid-Al-Fitr varies annually, contingent upon the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia. For those in India seeking to ascertain the Eid date, monitoring moon sightings in Indian cities becomes paramount.

Eid Ul-Fitr 2024 Date in India:

In India, many Muslims observed an additional day of fasting on Wednesday (Apr 10) due to the absence of a visible crescent moon. Leading mosques in Delhi, such as Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, as well as those in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, confirmed the non-sighting of the moon. Consequently, Eid al-Fitr will predominantly be celebrated across the country on Thursday (Apr 11).

However, in regions like Kerala, Kashmir, and Ladakh, the Shawwal Moon sighting on Tuesday (Apr 9) indicated Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Wednesday. Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam confirmed the sighting in Kashmir, while Kerala's Hilal Committee Chairman, M Muhammad Madani, announced the sighting in Ponnani.

Eid Al-Fitr chand timings in India:

City Time

Delhi- 07:32 PM

Noida- 07:32 PM

Mumbai- 07:39 PM

Kolkata- 05:34 PM

Bengaluru- 07:13 PM

Chandigarh- 06:27 PM

Ahmedabad- 07:45 PM

Hyderabad- 07:14 PM

Pune- 07:34 PM

Lucknow- 07:15 PM

Agra- 06:19 PM

Eid Ul-Fitr 2024 chand timings in other countries:

It's noteworthy that several West Asian Islamic nations celebrating the festival on April 10, with the Shawwal Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other nations on April 9. Similarly, Eid is being observed on April 10 in Pakistan, Australia, the Philippines, and Malaysia, following moon sightings earlier in the day.