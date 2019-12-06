Ecuador denies Nithyananda's request for refuge; says he may be heading to Haiti

Days after news surfaced that fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda has formed his own country 'Kailaasa' near Equador, the South American country has announced that it has denied self-styled godman Nithyananda's request for refuge and currently he has left the country "presumably Haiti."

The Ecuadorian embassy in Delhi in a statement said," Ecuador denied the request for international personal protection (refuge) made by Mr. Nithyananda"

The mission "categorically" denied reports that Nithyananda was given "asylum by Ecuador or has been helped by the government of Ecuador in purchasing any land or island in South America near or far from Ecuador."

Nithyananda, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is accused of rape, kidnapping and had left the country in mysterious circumstances. He claims to have formed a Hindu nation on an island of Ecuador.

Called 'Kailasaa', the country is said to be a 'nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.'

The fugitive reportedly managed to dodge security agencies and fled to Ecuador via Nepal.

The website kailaasa.org heaps praise on Nithyananda. It reveals that the country has its own flag known as 'Rishabha Dhvaja', which features Nithyananda himself, along with Nandi, the vehicle of Lord Shiva. Moreover, it also has a constitution, emblem and its own passport.

Kailaasa even has its own government, functioning departments including education, treasury, commerce and others. One can also apply for the citizenship of Kailaasa.

Nithyananda is accused of allegedly sexually harassing his former disciple under the garb of spirituality. Last month, the Gujarat Police arrested two of his associates. Nithyananda was also booked him for abduction, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code as well as charges under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.