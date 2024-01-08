EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid India-Maldives row

Headlines

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio’s trusted Brookfield signs massive Rs 16500 crore deal, Vodafone Idea to…

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Who has maximum gold in India? Who owns 22579618 kg gold in the country

'Rajiv Gandhi had taken steps to open Ram temple...': Karnataka Minister targets BJP for taking credit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio’s trusted Brookfield signs massive Rs 16500 crore deal, Vodafone Idea to…

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

9 times Rekha inspired us with motivational messages

Diabetes: 6 alternatives of sugar in tea, coffee

8 best films of Irrfan Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Robert Downey Jr receives standing ovation as he wins Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

One of India’s highest-paid TV actresses debuted alongside Aamir Khan, husband married thrice, she earns…

HomeIndia

India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid India-Maldives row

Amid an escalating row between India and the Maldives, hashtag #BoycottMaldives gained traction on social media as Indian tourists started cancelling their scheduled vacations to the island nation.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 07:11 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Pitti, has suspended all Maldives flight bookings following the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Standing in support of India, Nishant Pitti took to social media X, stating, "In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings."

Online travel solutions provider EaseMyTrip began the visit Lakshadweep campaign by #ChaloLakshadweep.

In his post on X, he said, "Water & beaches of Lakshadweep are as good as Maldives/Seychelles We at @EaseMyTrip will come up with crazy special offers to promote this pristine destination that our PM @narendramodi has recently visited!

Amid an escalating row between India and the Maldives, hashtag #BoycottMaldives gained traction on social media as Indian tourists started cancelling their scheduled vacations to the island nation.

Maldivian politicians triggered a controversy by disparaging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ridiculing his visit to Lakshadweep, portraying it as a tourist destination for Indians.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Association of Tour Operators predicted that the call for a boycott would become apparent within the next 20-25 days.

Many Indians on social media have claimed that they have cancelled their planned holidays to the island nation.

"Suddenly, there has been no inquiry on Maldives. There are sudden drops. Those who have made payments will not cancel them. We are expecting that people will not book trips to the Maldives," Rajiv Mehra, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said.

Another operator echoed a similar sentiment, stating that such statements by politicians prevent people from choosing a particular nation for a trip.

The Maldives is a popular place among Indians as a tourist destination. Indian tourists were the highest among visitors to the Maldives till December 2023, according to data from the country's tourism ministry.
The largest number of tourists who visited the Maldives were from India (2,09,198), followed by Russia (2,09,146) and China (1,87,118).

"Maldives is quite popular among Indians. But this incident will have an impact. We are also seeing an impact right now as well. We are expecting a downfall in people choosing the Maldives as a tourist destination," a Delhi-based tour operator said on the condition of anonymity.

Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid were suspended over their remarks against PM Modi, which triggered a massive backlash.

Shiuna made derogatory remarks against PM Modi on social media platform X. The post by Shiuna, which has now been deleted, featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.
Following their remarks, the Maldives government suspended three ministers over their derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions between India and the Maldives following derisive comments about PM Modi, celebrities from the Indian film industry have started a "visit Lakshadweep" campaign under the hashtag #ExploreIndianIslands.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Third umpire's wrong button press creates stir in Big Bash League, video goes viral

IMD weather update: Cold wave tightens grip in Delhi; north India sees maximum temp below normal

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Manoj Bajpayee says he was never a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Humaare raaste nahi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE