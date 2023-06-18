Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Earthquake in India: 5 back-to-back earthquakes hit Jammu-Kashmir; tremors felt in Delhi NCR, Ladakh

After major tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, back-to-back earthquakes hit the Valley, leading to jolts being felt in Ladakh and Delhi NCR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Earthquake in India: 5 back-to-back earthquakes hit Jammu-Kashmir; tremors felt in Delhi NCR, Ladakh
Earthquake in India: 5 back-to-back earthquakes hit Jammu-Kashmir

After a major earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, with strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and parts of Punjab, the earthquake tremors have been felt repeatedly across the Valley over the last few days.

Two mild-intensity earthquakes struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban and Doda districts on Saturday, officials said. A total of five back-to-back earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over the last 24 hours, which is a rare occurrence.

The intensity of the earthquakes, however, was moderate to mild. The 3.0 magnitude and 4.4 magnitude earthquakes struck within a span of eight hours in the Chenab Valley region, the officials said, as per PTI reports.

The Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Ladakh region were hit by 5 mild earthquakes on Saturday, with two of the jolts being within two hours of each other. The highest intensity earthquake in the area was 4.5 magnitude according to the Richter scale.

On June 13, Doda and Kishtwar close to it recorded a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which reverberated across many nearby areas, resulting in damage to several civil structures. The tremors were also felt in Delhi NCR.

Since the intensity of the last two earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir were low, the tremors were only felt in nearby areas and districts. An official of the meteorological department said the epicentre of the 3.0 magnitude tremor, which occurred at 2.03 pm, was the hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

He said the depth of the earthquake was five kilometres below the surface at a latitude of 33.31 degrees north and a longitude of 75.19 degrees east.

The stronger 4.4 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 18 kms with a latitude of 33.04 North and a longitude of 75.70 degrees east hit Doda district around 9.55 pm, the official said. This was the seventh earthquake in Doda district over the past five days.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Delhi-NCR earthquake starts memefest on Twitter, check out the funniest ones

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Another goods train derails in Odisha days after Balasore tragedy, no casualties reported
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.