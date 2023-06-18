Earthquake in India: 5 back-to-back earthquakes hit Jammu-Kashmir; tremors felt in Delhi NCR, Ladakh

Earthquake in India: 5 back-to-back earthquakes hit Jammu-Kashmir

After a major earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, with strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and parts of Punjab, the earthquake tremors have been felt repeatedly across the Valley over the last few days.

Two mild-intensity earthquakes struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban and Doda districts on Saturday, officials said. A total of five back-to-back earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over the last 24 hours, which is a rare occurrence.

The intensity of the earthquakes, however, was moderate to mild. The 3.0 magnitude and 4.4 magnitude earthquakes struck within a span of eight hours in the Chenab Valley region, the officials said, as per PTI reports.

The Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Ladakh region were hit by 5 mild earthquakes on Saturday, with two of the jolts being within two hours of each other. The highest intensity earthquake in the area was 4.5 magnitude according to the Richter scale.

On June 13, Doda and Kishtwar close to it recorded a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which reverberated across many nearby areas, resulting in damage to several civil structures. The tremors were also felt in Delhi NCR.

Since the intensity of the last two earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir were low, the tremors were only felt in nearby areas and districts. An official of the meteorological department said the epicentre of the 3.0 magnitude tremor, which occurred at 2.03 pm, was the hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

He said the depth of the earthquake was five kilometres below the surface at a latitude of 33.31 degrees north and a longitude of 75.19 degrees east.

The stronger 4.4 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 18 kms with a latitude of 33.04 North and a longitude of 75.70 degrees east hit Doda district around 9.55 pm, the official said. This was the seventh earthquake in Doda district over the past five days.

(With PTI inputs)

