Durga Puja, Diwali Unlock Guideline News: Big announcement as Durga Puja to miss an integral element

The Madhya Pradesh government's Department of Home has released its Unlock guidelines for the Durga Puja and Diwali festive season.

With increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, the biggest challenge for governments is the upcoming festive season. Durga Puja and Diwali are two of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. These festivals are also a good opportunity for markets to make a profit as people wait for auspicious occasions like these to make big purchases. Especially, the FMCG and automobile sector are the biggest gainers.

Considering the state of the economy market cannot afford to be restricted while governments also need revenue from GST. Taking into view, the government of Madhya Pradesh has released its guidelines for the Durga Puja festivals and Diwali starting next month.

The order released by Additional Principal Secretary Home, Rajesh Rajora allows festival celebration with COVID-19 protocol in place. The Puja Pandal size cannot be bigger than 10x10 feet. Similarly, the Goddess Durga idol is also restricted to a maximum of six feet high.

The guideline allows only 10 people at the time of idol immersion. The most important element that will be missing this Durga Puja is the Garba. Madhya Pradesh government has strictly banned any kind of Garba festival. Madhya Pradesh, like other parts of the country, is experiencing a huge surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body at forefront of formulating the COVID-19 testing strategy said that India has crossed six crore-mark on Wednesday. With average testing of more than 10 lakhs per day in the last 20 days, India has tested 6,05,65,728 samples across the country till Wednesday (September 16).

India conducted the last two crores sample testing in only 20 days. "As on 28th August 2020, India had tested 4,04,066,09 COVID-19 samples, which crossed six crores mark on September 16. This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country, the total number of diagnostic labs has reached 1,751. Of which dedicated government laboratories are 1059 and private laboratories number stands at 692," ICMR said in a release.

ICMR has regularly been assessing the situation and responding by revising the testing strategy.

"In its latest advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy `Testing on Demand` for individuals has been allowed.

The State/UT Governments have been allowed to simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on-demand," ICMR said.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.