Durga Puja, Diwali Unlock Guideline News: Big announcement as Durga Puja to miss an integral element

Headlines

Delhi minor rape case explained: All about horrific sexual violence case against Premoday Khakha

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

'Watching it on loop': Internet goes gaga over Mumbai cop's moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala song

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi minor rape case explained: All about horrific sexual violence case against Premoday Khakha

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Benefits of Ashwagandha for health

Benefits of eating hummus

Richest Indian-origin American business tycoons, their net worth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

Sunny Deol breaks silence on Juhu villa auction, says 'we request no further...'

HomeIndia

India

Durga Puja, Diwali Unlock Guideline News: Big announcement as Durga Puja to miss an integral element

The Madhya Pradesh government's Department of Home has released its Unlock guidelines for the Durga Puja and Diwali festive season.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 18, 2020, 05:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, the biggest challenge for governments is the upcoming festive season. Durga Puja and Diwali are two of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. These festivals are also a good opportunity for markets to make a profit as people wait for auspicious occasions like these to make big purchases. Especially, the FMCG and automobile sector are the biggest gainers. 

Considering the state of the economy market cannot afford to be restricted while governments also need revenue from GST. Taking into view, the government of Madhya Pradesh has released its guidelines for the Durga Puja festivals and Diwali starting next month. 

The order released by Additional Principal Secretary Home, Rajesh Rajora allows festival celebration with COVID-19 protocol in place. The Puja  Pandal size cannot be bigger than 10x10 feet. Similarly, the Goddess Durga idol is also restricted to a maximum of six feet high. 

The guideline allows only 10 people at the time of idol immersion. The most important element that will be missing this Durga Puja is the Garba. Madhya Pradesh government has strictly banned any kind of Garba festival.  Madhya Pradesh, like other parts of the country, is experiencing a huge surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. 

Meanwhile, The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body at forefront of formulating the COVID-19 testing strategy said that India has crossed six crore-mark on Wednesday. With average testing of more than 10 lakhs per day in the last 20 days, India has tested 6,05,65,728 samples across the country till Wednesday (September 16).

India conducted the last two crores sample testing in only 20 days. "As on 28th August 2020, India had tested 4,04,066,09 COVID-19 samples, which crossed six crores mark on September 16. This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country, the total number of diagnostic labs has reached 1,751. Of which dedicated government laboratories are 1059 and private laboratories number stands at 692," ICMR said in a release.

ICMR has regularly been assessing the situation and responding by revising the testing strategy.

"In its latest advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy `Testing on Demand` for individuals has been allowed.

The State/UT Governments have been allowed to simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on-demand," ICMR said.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC Success Story: Meet IAS Rukmani Riar who failed class 6, cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching with AIR..

Srimad Ramayan: Sony TV releases promo of new mythological show, netizens say 'this looks better than entire Adipurush'

Meet woman with Rs 300 crore net worth at 35, got Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to...

Meet India’s richest banker ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, he was from...

SC seeks AG's assistance on plea for fixing time limit for govt to notify collegium proposals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE