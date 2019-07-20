'Dudebro male ego is so fragile': Twitter goes crazy over 'female beer'

In Gurgaon sector 29, a pub named Ardor 29 has introduced a new beer called ' Female beer' which has invited the ire of men and women alike in social media.

The Facebook post stated that ' Gone are the days when beer was called a man's drink cause it's bitter and strong'.

In the post, they stated that they have made the drink ' sweet and super smooth' so that women would have no problem with drinking the beer.

The bar was rightly called out for its sexist ad post by the people in social media.

Apart from the fact that they added a gender-specific beer to their menu which is ridiculous in itself, they also tried to justify the stereotype that women can't hold their beer because it is ' bitter and strong'.

They intend to make the beer ' sweet and super smooth' so that it is palatable to women.

It is 2019 and the person who wrote the Facebook post still thinks that the capacity to consume alcohol is directly correlated to a person's gender.

The post seems to perpetuate gender stereotypes that women are weaker than men and therefore they cannot drink beer that's ' bitter and strong'

People on social media were quick enough to call out the blatant sexism in the facebook post.

henceforth the term "Female" which marks a sign of respect and not embodiment of a female's physical characteristics. Let us put again specifically and ardently that our Female Beer is not an embodiment of Physical characteristics and Sight .... . — Meghh Kalra (@MeghhK) July 19, 2019

As horrific as the entire thing is, that infernal "women's beer" isn't even beer but a beer cocktail. THIS IS ANNOYING ME MORE THAN ANYTHING NOW. — Ram Vaidyanathan (@zoopertrip) July 18, 2019

Hahahahaha! Also because dudebro male ego is so fragile it cant handle some lemon in their beer — Tyrannosaurus Banks (@ArundhatiGhosh1) July 19, 2019

Are you serious????? These people are wasting so much money on producing à milder beer for women when ALL of the women I know, prefer strong... Strong beer!!! Guys!!! At least you could have done some research??????? — Trips (@gainstALLOdds) July 19, 2019

Apart from the blatant sexism in the facebook post, it also added that after consuming the drink women would show her ' true tigress identity' and she will be sufficient to sulk down any tiger.

If that line was supposed to be a sexual innuendo then god save the world from these cretins.