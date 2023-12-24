Drone hit tanker ship off Gujarat coast was 'fired from Iran', says US Pentagon: Here's what we know so far

The Pentagon claimed in a statement on Sunday that the attack happened at around 10 a.m. local time and that no one was hurt on board the Japanese-owned ship.

A suspected drone attack led to an explosion and a fire on a merchant ship with 21 Indians onboard off the Gujarat coast on Saturday morning, disrupting its power supply, Coast Guard sources said.

The Pentagon asserts that the drone that struck a chemical tanker on Saturday off the coast of Porbandar, Gujarat, in the Arabian Sea, carrying about 21 Indian crew members, was shot down from Iran. The Pentagon claimed in a statement on Sunday that the attack happened at around 10 a.m. local time and that no one was hurt on board the Japanese-owned ship.

"The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10 a.m. local time (6 a.m. GMT) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," a Pentagon spokesperson told news agency Reuters.

The US military “remains in communication with the vessel as it continues toward a destination in India”, the statement added.

The 22-member crew and the vessel, Chem Pluto, are “safe”, they said.

The ship was on its way to New Mangalore from Saudi Arabia, the sources said.

