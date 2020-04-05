Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 4.1 days, high due to Tablighi Jamaat event: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Sunday informed that the doubling rate(in how many days the number of COVID19 cases gets double) of coronavirus cases at present is 4.1 days, which could have been pushed to 7.4 days if the additional cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat event had not taken place.

He also informed that coronavirus now affects 274 districts across the country.

There are a total of 3374 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country and 79 recorded deaths. Out of the positive cases, an additional 472 new cases were reported since yesterday along with 11 additional deaths.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that 27,661 relief camps & shelters have been set up in all states across India along with 19,460 food camps.

"27,661 relief camps & shelters have been set up in all states across India - 23,924 by govts & 3,737 by NGOs. 12.5 Lakh people are taking shelter in them. 19,460 food camps have also been set up - 9,951 by govts & 9,509 by NGOs," Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry informed.

She also said that more than 75 Lakh people are being provided food, and 13.6 Lakh workers are being provided shelter and food by their employers and industries across the country.