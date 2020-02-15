'Don't worry Senator, one democracy will settle it': EAM Jaishankar's epic reply to US legislator on Kashmir issue

Headlines

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

Shah Rukh Khan married Ayesha, Gauri married Jeetender Kumar Tulli, star couple's unknown wedding mysteries revealed

Man tempts fate by riding giant crocodile, viral video terrifies internet

Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

Shah Rukh Khan married Ayesha, Gauri married Jeetender Kumar Tulli, star couple's unknown wedding mysteries revealed

Exquisite architectural marvels: 10 Magnificent monuments built by Mughals

AI reimagines CID as Hollywood 80s detective show

5 cricketers who were part of Indian Army, IAF

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Ranveer, Alia film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

HomeIndia

India

'Don't worry Senator, one democracy will settle it': EAM Jaishankar's epic reply to US legislator on Kashmir issue

With this, Jaishankar may have taken yet another jibe at the Western policy of constant interference over the Kashmir issue

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 15, 2020, 10:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday delivered an absolute tongue-in-cheek reply to US Senator Lindsey Graham when the latter tried to provide an opinion on resolving the Kashmir conflict in a style typical to US diplomacy.

US Senator Lindsey Graham told EAM S Jaishankar, "When it comes to Kashmir, I do not know how it ends but let us make sure that two democracies will end it differently." With this, he had likely hoped the conversation to end with up-in-the-air diplomacy. However, he sure did not expect it when EAM S Jaishankar unapologetically replied, "Do not worry Senator. One democracy will settle it and you know which one."

 

 

The exchange of banter occurred at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

With this, Jaishankar may have taken yet another jibe at the Western policy of constant interference over the Kashmir issue, shutting down the US legislator with his typical unabashedness.

On Saturday's Munich Conference, Jaishankar further said that "something" should be done about the increasing loss of credibility of the United Nations in today's world. "The United Nations is far less credible than it has been in history, which is not surprising because when you think about it, there are not too many things which are 75 years old and still as good as they were. Clearly there is something that needs to be done there."

The comments come in the backdrop of an increasingly vocal West on the situation in Kashmir, calling on New Delhi to remove restrictions imposed after August 5 this year. The restrictions, according to the central government, were imposed to prevent any law and order situation which may be exploited by Pakistan to fan cross border terrorism in the valley.

EAM Jaishankar has had repeatedly insisted that the West should stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. At the Mediterranean Dialogue 2019 in Italy a few months back, he said that countries in Europe or North America should not take "positions" which look like double standards.

"The problem begins when you start being judgemental, the danger lies in the fact that you will be selective with some demonstrations somewhere being fine, but if one has stakes in the issue, the same demonstrations will not be liked," EAM Jaishankar had said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Eye flu: How to identify which kind of conjunctivitis you have? Know types and treatment

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises his Telangana counterpart KCR for his work in irrigation sector

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE