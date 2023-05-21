Search icon
Domestic help, accomplice allegedly steal jewellery, cash from employers house, arrested

Domestic help and his accomplice steal jewellery and other things from employer's home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Domestic help and his accomplice have been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly stealing articles from a house in Saket where he was employed temporarily, the police said on Sunday. Stolen articles have also been recovered from them police added.

The police recovered 11 Bangles (Gold and diamond), four earrings, three rings (Diamond and Gold), and currency and silver Coins. The accused has been identified as Vishnu who was previously involved in theft cases, police added.

"A lady complainant who is a resident of Saket, Delhi reported at Police Station Saket that in the morning of May 3, she found that some unknown persons had stolen gold and diamond jewellery from her house during night hours. Accordingly, a case under section 381 Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered at the station and an investigation was taken up," said the police statement.

Keeping in view the gravity of the case and the nature of the incident, a team was formed to investigate the matter and nab the culprits. During the course of the investigation, the team visited the crime spot and collected CCTV footage near the house and thoroughly scanned it to get any clue about the entry, exit and escape route of the culprits, said police.

Further, the complainant was questioned thoroughly and it was revealed that she had employed a servant namely Vishnu on a temporary basis around 10 days ago and he was missing from the day of the incident, the statement added.

Delhi police said that some important and result-oriented clues were collected through the exercise of CCTV footage checking. Apart from that few vital inputs were collected through Technical Services also.

The team started analysing the CCTV Footage minutely on the basis of which it was established that the servant Vishnu along with one person had committed the theft, police said.

On the basis of the CCTV Footage and with the help of technical analysis, the other associate was identified as Basarat Ali. Local sources were deployed and human intelligence was collected.

Through surveillance and technical analysis, the location of the accused persons was zeroed down. Multiple raids were conducted and both the accused persons were arrested and they confessed to the offence police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

