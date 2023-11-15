Doda bus accident: 10 dead as bus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda area on Wednesday, a bus carrying passengers went off the road and crashed down into a 300-foot chasm, killing at least ten people.

At least 10 people were killed when a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said.

The bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555 was reportedly carrying around 40 passengers, officials said, adding that it skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill.



A rescue operation has been launched and some bodies have been retrieved, they added.