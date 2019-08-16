DNA SPECIAL: House your cops, Centre tells states

The Centre pulls up chief secretaries of the states and union territories for not doing their best to provide welfare measure for their personnel and urges them to give a "concrete and time-bound plan" to provide housing facilities to police personnel.

In a letter to chief secretaries and Director General of Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs states, "State government and union territories are urged to make concrete time-bound plans for police housing and allocate adequate resources for timely execution of the housing projects."

The ministry advised them to strengthen police housing corporations and agencies in their states or union territories and to engage capable agencies for executing housing projects in a time-bound manner. "They may also explore viable alternatives by way of part monetisation of land outright purchase or lease to supplement the in-housing stocks for police personnel," the ministry said.

Provision of housing for police personnel is an important aspect of police welfare which directly and positively impacts their professional output. Although, states government and union territories have been constantly striving housing satisfaction of police personnel, there is a long way to go considering that in 2016 satisfaction level of family accommodation was 28.5% for gazetted officers, 22.2% for upper subordinates, 24.3% for lower subordinates at an all India level.

Further, the sanctioned strength of police in the country has increased by 8.1% in 2016 as compared with 2015, while family accommodation has increased by only 6.4% over the same period.

"This would mean that the present level of investment in police housing needs to be stepped up," the ministry said.

What Letter Says