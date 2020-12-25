DNA Explainer: How to register for COVID-19 vaccination

War against the coronavirus may be over soon as in the next few days, coronavirus vaccination will start in the country. But will everyone be able to get this vaccine? After all, what will be the method of corona vaccination? DNA tells you how the government is planning to go about vaccination.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it clear that people will have to register first to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The registration will be done in the health department centres. Post-registration, the location and time of the vaccination will be shared with them.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

To get registered for the coronavirus vaccine, people have to take any ID proof, including the PAN card, passport, pension card, MNREGA job card, driving license or voter ID. Without a valid ID proof, the registration will not be done.

Dry run of COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday informed that government has chosen Punjab to conduct the dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29.

The districts Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected as the two districts where the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine will be carried out and five sights would be identified in each district, Sidhu said in a press communique.

The dry run is proposed to be conducted in four states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab.

30 crore people prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

The government has prioritized 30 crore people for the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had told news agency ANI recently. "After consultation with experts, we've prioritized 30 crore people for COVID -19 vaccine. It includes health workers, frontline workers like police, military and sanitation staff, people above 50 yrs and those who are below 50 yrs but are suffering from certain diseases.”.

Active cases in India below 3 lakh

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has come down to 2.83 lakh. At the same time, close to 97 lakh people have defeated the virus. The total death count in the country is 1.46 lakh. The Union Health Ministry said that the share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.80 per cent and the recovery rate has also increased to 95.75 per cent.