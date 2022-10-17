DNA Explainer: Know the twisted secrets behind magician OP Sharma's famous magic tricks

O P Sharma

Popular magician O P Sharma known as the master of illusion who did more than 39,000 magic shows passed away at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh's Fortune Hospital on Saturday. The veteran magician was receiving treatment for kidney-related conditions at Fortune Hospital in Kanpur. With the passing of OP Sharma, an era of Indian "magic" has come to an end for all time.

O.P Sharma used to make fun of taboos and other social vices like totems and superstitions. He believes that magic is a skill or an art, not a miracle. He inspired children to research magic in depth in order to overcome their fear and urged magicians to pursue primary education. O.P Sharma’s performances would open with presenting a man out of an empty box or creating a pigeon out of a handkerchief. Through the show, chimpanzees would gradually change into girls and dinosaurs from books would come to life.

The residence of O.P Sharma at Badshah Barra-2 in Kanpur's Mayanagri neighbourhood was better known as "Bhoot Bangla." Jadugar ran for the Govindnagar Legislative Assembly seat for the Samajwadi Party as well, but he switched to the BJP in 2019. O.P Sharma's wife Meenakshi, three sons, and one daughter are now his only survivors. Prem Prakash, his eldest son, works at Delhi Doordarshan, Satya Prakash, also known as O P Sharma Jr., is a magician, and Pankaj Prakash, his youngest son, operates a printing press. Renu Sharma, his daughter, resides in the USA.