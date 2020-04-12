Despite lockdown, Delhi airport remained functional 24x7 to facilitate cargo, evacuation flights

Even though India is under complete lockdown, with the possibility of it being extended for another two weeks, Delhi airport continues to remain operational even after commercial flight operations were halted on March 25, 2020.

Countries like Japan, Norway, Germany, Afghanistan, Poland, Russia, France continued their special evacuation flights through the airport. The airport also handles cargo 24x7.

Following the permission given by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Delhi airport handled a total of 56 flights (between March 25, 2020, and April 7, 2020) in which about 10,618 stranded foreign nationals flew to their country of origin.

While most of us are working from home, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), staff from CISF, immigration, airlines, ground handling agencies, housekeeping, DIAL employees from operations are working round the clock in the airport.

Meanwhile, the facilitation team and terminal operations team are working odd hours to ensure the arrival and departure of passengers of special flights within the terminal. They are also involved in the distribution of food items and water to the arriving or departing passengers at the airport.

The Cityside team too has to report to duty so that traffic outside the terminal can be managed. Moreover, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting team (ARFF) is also vigilant if any catastrophe emerges.

Due to the coordinated efforts of these employees working at the airport, the evacuation flights were carried out without a hitch and was well appreciated by the officials of various embassies.